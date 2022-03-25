Shipping ministry initiates green port project to cut carbon emissions

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal said the project is aimed at making the industry fuel-efficient, and a cleaner mode of transportation. The plan involves implementation of sustainable practices in terminal design, development and operation; preparation of environment management and monitoring plan; regulation of the discharges and effluents in the harbor water and minimization through Swachh Bharat initiatives, large plantation activities around port areas etc.