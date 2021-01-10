Shortage of steel rods hits home construction

Construction steel, mostly produced by small, secondary steel mills scattered across the southern and eastern regions, has been in short supply as many micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) struggle to emerge from the effects of the pandemic on labour and capital as well as sky-high iron-ore prices. The key reason for the shortage appears to be linked to a scarcity of iron ore in the local market. NMDC Ltd, the state-run primary ore miner that steel mills depend on, raised the price of iron ore lumps from ₹1,960 a tonne in June to ₹4,610 in December, a 135% increase over six months.