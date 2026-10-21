Shot in Noida infra arm? ₹5 lakh cr revenue, 1.2 mn jobs: Inside New Noida plans — NCR’s 'next mega manufacturing hub'

New Noida is set to be the National Capital Region (NCR) "next mega manufacturing hub," Awanish Kumar Awasthi, advisor to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, declared on Sunday.

Stretched over 209 sq km and covering 84 villages in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Bulandshahr districts, the proposed industrial city is expected to be larger in area than Noida itself.

"Encompassing 209 sq km across 84 villages in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Bulandshahr, New Noida will physically dwarf existing Noida," Awasthi wrote in a post on X.

What is New Noida? Key features explained New Noida has officially been notified as the Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region (DNGIR).

Developed under the Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) umbrella, Awasthi said the land acquisition for the project is actively underway across 37 priority villages for Phase 1, Awasthi said.

The entire New Noida region, spreads across the districts of Bulandshahr and Gautam Budha Nagar and covers 84 villages in total.

The government says on its Nivesh Mitra website that the proposed Dadri-Noida- Ghaziabad Investment Region (DNGIR) is identified as one of the seven Proposed Investment Regions (IRs) for the first phase of Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC).

It will be implemented in a phase-wise manner with development of support infrastructure and Early Bird Projects.

Strategic location: The Dadri-Noida- Ghaziabad Investment Region is one of the key nodes of the DMIC project due to its location at the termination of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor and its linkages with Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC).

The proposed DNGIR will be located between Dadri and Khurja along the DFC feeder link between the two towns.

View full Image View full Image DNGIR Master Plan 2041 ( Awanish Kumar Awasthi/X )

Industry-first blueprint: In a post on X, UP government official Awanish K Awasthi highlighted the New Noida's "industry-first blueprint".

He said, "Flipping the traditional residential-heavy blueprint on its head, Master Plan 2041 earmarks ~40.27% of its total area strictly for manufacturing and heavy logistics."

He said New Noida is also designed as a critical supply chain hub. "It sits directly at the intersection of both the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFC) at Dadri," he added.

"It will also help to promote new sunrise industries with value addition to existing industries within the region," the government said on its website.

Employment: The government says this 200 sq.km. region is planned to fuel industrial growth by attracting skilled human resources and generating direct industrial employment.

"DNGIR shall be developed in a phased manner and it is estimated that there shall be total employment generation of 1.2 million by 2040," it said on Nivesh Mitra website.

Integrated Multimodal Power: The region also seamlessly links with the upcoming Multi-Modal Logistics Hub (MMLH) and Multi-Modal Transport Hub (MMTH) at Boraki.

Total revenue: It is expected that the total revenue potential of DNGIR from core industries as well as sunrise industries is estimated to be around ₹5,04,200 crore.

DNGIR Objectives: 1. Close proximity to resources as well as to the consumer markets

2. Easy access to state and national level transportation networks

3. Ample availability of land in optimum cost with minimum rehabilitation issues