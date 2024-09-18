Should you buy a home in India or rent it? This Anarock study can help solve your real estate dilemma

To buy or to rent? It has been one of the central questions in the Indian real estate sector for years now. On Wednesday, real estate consultancy Anarock released a research trying to do away with the dilemma.

The data in the research showed that rental values in key micro-markets of the top 7 cities in India have gone up by up to 72 per cent between 2021-end and June 2024. However, capital values saw lower growth.

In key markets in Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata and Chennai, average residential rental values rose more than the capital values between 2021-end to June 2024.

However, areas in NCR, MMR and Hyderabad saw the reverse trend – capital values appreciated more than the rental values.

Rents rose over 50 percent in areas like Bengaluru’s Sarjapur Road, Pune’s Hinjewadi, and Hyderabad's Gachibowli.

On the other hand, capital growth was high in areas like Noida's Sector 150 and Mumbai's Chembur.

"Such data can be a key parameter - though by no means the only one - used to determine whether it is more advantageous to buy a property or opt for renting," said Prashant Thakur, regional director and head, research at Anarock Group.

Anarock said that not every individual who migrates to a certain city for job opportunities intends to put down permanent roots there. Others may be drawn to the city's urban ethos and decide to make it their home, while yet others may perceive value in investing in a property there regardless of whether they will settle down there or not.

Other factors that drive such a decision are financial wherewithal, job growth prospects, stage of life, size of family, and personal preferences.

"If the individual opts to buy the property via a home loan, has the financial wherewithal to make a 20 per cent down payment and borrows the remaining amount over a 10-year tenure at a 9.5 per cent interest rate, such a purchase is definitely profitable," Thakur said.

"Instead of spending a huge amount on rent, the individual can pay monthly EMIs and ultimately own the physical asset after a ten-year period," he added.

Personal preferences and prerogatives matter The consultancy added that interestingly, amid a rising aversion to high-risk investments, an increasing number of tenants see rent as an expense, and EMIs as SIPs towards a non-volatile asset.

"The sentiment favouring homeownership is also supported by relatively cheaper home loan interest rates currently averaging between 8.75 per cent and 9.5 per cent," it said.

Thakur said, "There is a lot to unpack when deciding whether to buy or rent a home, and investment rationale alone will not guide all such decisions."