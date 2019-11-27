Sobha Ltd launches online home-buying platform

Real estate firm Sobha Ltd has launched an online home-buying platform and unveiled its first Click2Buy Home Expo, which features 28 projects of the developer, across nine cities.

The properties on sale during the online expo are priced between ₹40 lakh and ₹4-5 crore, and include both affordable homes and high-end apartments.

Bookings at the online expo went live on 23 November and will be open until mid-December. A three-day event on the site during 14-16 December will feature knowledge sessions from the company’s leadership team, industry guests and patrons, helping home buyers take smart decisions, Sobha said.

Ravi Menon, chairman, Sobha said, “Our focus has always been on offering unique experiences to home buyers and connecting with them at a deeper level. The aim of this outreach programme is to engage with our larger public on the happy occasion of Sobha entering the 25th year of operation."

Bengaluru-based Sobha is currently in its 25th year of operations.

“…All these years, we have continuously worked towards offering products that meet the evolving demands of the home buyers. This Click2buy Home Expo is an attempt to bridge the gap between Sobha and its stakeholders spread globally," said J.C. Sharma, managing director and vice-chairman, Sobha.

On every purchase during the online expo, home buyers will receive gift vouchers worth up to ₹50,000 from select brands depending on the price band and will also have easy access to best offers from select banks, the company said.