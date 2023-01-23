Sonowal inaugurates and lays foundation stone for projects worth Rs. 270 crores at Deendayal Port1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 07:40 PM IST
- The minister said that these projects will enhance port infrastructure along with boosting its logistics performance as well as the overall economic growth for its entire hinterland
NEW DELHI : Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs. 270 crores at Deendayal Port in Gujarat.
