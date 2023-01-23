NEW DELHI : Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs. 270 crores at Deendayal Port in Gujarat.

Addressing the occasion, the minister said that these Projects will enhance Port Infrastructure along with boosting its Logistics performance as well as the overall Economic Growth for its entire hinterland.

Sonowal added that the projects will also improve the cargo handling capacity of the port along with further improvement in the turnaround time of the ships and faster evacuation of the cargo.

“Deendayal Port is the number one port of the country in terms of cargo handling and through these projects its capacity will be increased which will be beneficial for the entire region," he said.

The minister also inaugurated oil jetty no, 7 worth Rs. 73.92 crores. “The jetty will enhance the liquid handling capacity, by 2.00 MMTPA, of mainly edible oil, and fulfil the future requirements and will reduce the turn-around time of the vessels. This T-shaped Jetty is 110 m long and 12.40 m wide and can handle the large size of vessel up to 65000 DWT and 14 m depth," the ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said.

The project has led to an indirect employment of around 1000 plus and direct employment of around 250 plus, during the construction phase, it added.

The foundation stone for three projects, development of back up area from oil jetty no. 8 to 11 worth Rs. 98.41 crores, development of 4 lane road from LC236B to C.J- 16 worth Rs. 67 crores and construction of dome shaped storage shed in cargo jetty worth Rs. 39.66 crore was also laid by the minister.