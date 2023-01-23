Sonowal inaugurates and lays foundation stone for projects worth Rs. 270 crores at Deendayal Port

The minister also inaugurated oil jetty no, 7 worth Rs. 73.92 crores. “The jetty will enhance the liquid handling capacity, by 2.00 MMTPA, of mainly edible oil, and fulfil the future requirements and will reduce the turn-around time of the vessels. This T-shaped Jetty is 110 m long and 12.40 m wide and can handle the large size of vessel up to 65000 DWT and 14 m depth," the ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said.