India’s first rapid rail system, which will connect Delhi with Meerut through Ghaziabad is expected to get operational by 2023 in the first phase. The total length of the Rapid rail corridor is 82 km is expected to be completed by 2025. The Rapid Rail Transit System(RRTS) is expected to bring down the travel time to around one hour from the current time span of three-four hours by road from Delhi to Meerut.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is exploring options to facilitate freight movement in the region through the RRTS.

A meeting was held in this regard to deliberate on the 'Provision of Logistics Services through RRTS corridors in Delhi-NCR'.Representatives from various logistics organizations including Amazon, Flipkart, BigBasket, CONCOR, Delhivery also participated in the discussion.

Shri Vinay Kumar Singh, MD, NCRTC said, “India is poised to become a $5 trillion economy in next few years and to make it possible, NCR alone has to evolve to become a $1 trillion economy. RRTS is a mainline high-speed mobility system in NCR. The system which is primarily being implemented for commuter movement is planning to utilize its capacity during lean period for freight movement. Apart from its numerous benefits as a green corridor, it would act as a catalyst for economic growth."

The movement of freight by the RRTS will also help the logistics company to overcome many challenges like pilferages, lack of cold chain facilities and excessive transportation time due to entry restrictions etc.

In the Phase-1 of the RRTS corridors are, (i) Duhai and Modipuram depots on Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS, (ii) Murthal and Panipat depots on Delhi-Panipat RRTS, and (iii) Dharuhera depot on Delhi-Gurugram-SNB RRTS.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will have a total of 24 stations, including two depot-cum-stations at Duhai and Modipuram.

The restrictions on entry time of trucks and other goods vehicles in Delhi and levying of 'Green Cess' on commercial vehicles has already been put in place, which are likely to be further enhanced in future and transportation of freight by RRTS can prove to be a alternative for the logistics companies.