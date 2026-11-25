Technocrat E. Sreedharan has proposed a 472-km semi-high-speed rail corridor connecting Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur in Kerala, estimating the project cost at approximately ₹60,000 crore. The project, which would allow trains to operate at a design speed of 200 kmph, could complete the journey between the two destinations in three hours and 30 minutes.

Sreedharan said the proposed corridor would require less investment than constructing the third and fourth railway tracks alongside the existing railway network. He attributed the lower estimated cost to minimal land acquisition requirements, as the project has been planned as an elevated corridor.

Speaking to reporters after delivering a lecture titled 'High-speed rail for Keralam', organised by the Kochi centre of the Institution of Engineers (India), Sreedharan said the state government had not yet formally responded to the interim report he submitted in May.

Solar-powered elevated corridor to reduce operating costs According to Sreedharan, the proposed railway corridor would be powered entirely by solar panels installed along both sides of the elevated viaduct.

This arrangement could reduce the project's operation and maintenance expenses by nearly one-third. Once operational, the expenditure would largely be limited to infrastructure maintenance and employee salaries, he said.

The project would use standard-gauge tracks instead of the broad-gauge system currently used by Indian Railways. This would allow the construction of a relatively lighter and narrower viaduct designed to support a 15-tonne axle load, compared with the 25-tonne axle load of broad-gauge tracks.

How will the ₹ 60,000 crore project be funded? Sreedharan suggested a funding arrangement in which the state and central governments would jointly contribute 60% of the project's capital expenditure. The remaining 40% could be mobilised through crowdfunding.

He also outlined the potential passenger demand for the proposed railway service. With a fare of ₹800 for the complete Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur journey, approximately 30% of the existing one lakh daily rail passengers could shift to the semi-high-speed trains.

The project could also attract commuters currently dependent on road transport, given the shorter travel time.

Stations every 25 km, trains every five minutes The proposed semi-high-speed corridor would have stations approximately every 25 km, considering Kerala's high population density.

Sreedharan pointed out that conventional high-speed rail systems designed for speeds of 350 kmph generally have stations located 40-50 km apart.

The proposed corridor would operate 12-coach trains at intervals of 30 minutes initially. Depending on passenger demand, the frequency could subsequently be increased to one train every five minutes.

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He said the project had the potential to transform Kerala's transportation network and significantly improve economic productivity. According to him, the state's productivity could double over the next 10 years.

Ernakulam to gain maximum benefit Ernakulam district is expected to benefit significantly from the proposed project, with four stations planned in the district.

One of these stations would be located near the international airport, improving connectivity for air passengers and residents.