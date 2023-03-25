State electricity regulators should issue smart metre guidelines: Report

New Delhi: State electricity regulators should issue guidelines for smart prepaid metres to ensure uniform consumer experience, according to a recent study. The CEEW’s study titled ‘Enabling a consumer-centric smart metering transition in India’ noted that currently, provisions for smart metres are scattered across different regulatory orders and directives, which makes them inaccessible to key stakeholders, especially consumers who are often unaware of key provisions such as rebates or specified disconnection hours.

