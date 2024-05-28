Steel demand robust on infra spending; to rise 11% in FY25 irrespective of Lok Sabha election outcome: S&P Global

India's domestic steel demand is expected to remain robust in the next 10 years, driven by infrastructure investments. Irrespective of the ongoing high-stakes Lok Sabha election results, the spending on infrastructure -- which accounts for 25 per cent-30 per cent of steel demand, is expected to go up to 11 per cent year-on-year in the fiscal year 2024-2025 (April-March).

According to a report by S&P Global Commodity Insights, the outlook for steel demand in the country looks bright, irrespective of the outcome of the general elections in June, sources said that the massive expansion plans major steel producers have initiated with one western India-based producer.

Sources told S&P Global that steel demand is expected to remain at high levels for at least the next 10 years. "We would expect the Indian government to continue its policy of supporting the domestic steel industry which is an important component of (the current) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make in India program," said Paul Bartholomew, Lead, Commodity Insights Metals Analytics.

"Even if the incumbent government doesn't come back to power, there would be minor hiccups in policy for the near term, but steel markets seem to be comfortably placed for the mid-to-long long term going ahead," a Mumbai-based trader told S&P Global. India is expected to continue with its current export policy on iron ore despite secondary steelmakers' demands for an export ban.

S&P Global also found that irrespective of the outcome of ongoing elections in India, no major policy changes are expected as the country looks to maintain its economic priorities and keep the conversation moving on energy transition.

This means India is expected to continue boosting spending on infrastructure, manufacturing, and construction in the coming years. All factors point to improved demand for steel, iron ore, coking coal, and scrap. India also aims to secure critical mineral resources like lithium in its broader clean energy plans.

Iron and coking coal demand India's iron ore shipments to China are at elevated levels, causing price volatility and putting pressure on the margins of secondary steelmakers, who typically do not have integrated operations. As iron ore exports rise, the secondary steelmakers seek a limited supply or pay higher prices for premium ore.

‘’The usage of low-grade iron ore, which India typically exports, is not high in the country. The lower grade iron ore, particularly that which has sub-58 per cent iron content, is not useful for India,'' said Anil Patro, India Country Head at Ashon International, a global commodities trading company.

Secondary steel producers have been lobbying for an export duty on low-grade iron ore, but according to S&P Global Commodity Insights, this is unlikely to happen as major steel players are also exporting this material from their mines.

As iron ore production is set to rise in the coming years, any incoming government would push for finalizing the policy on beneficiation -- a process that boosts iron ore content through concentration -- of low-grade iron ores.

The push for infrastructure means India's coking coal demand is also expected to rise in the coming years. India's coking coal demand has risen 10 per cent from 51.3 million tonnes (mt) in 2019 to 56.5 million mt in 2023, driven by robust infrastructure growth and related steel demand strength, according to commerce ministry data.

Domestic mills have ongoing expansion projects, with India aiming to reach 300 million mt of steel production capacity under the National Steel Policy 2017. This will keep coking coal demand high as the country relies on imports of the key raw material, according to S&P Global.

While conventional steel raw materials see an expected rise amid potential policy continuity, India has committed to net-zero goals and will need other means to lower emissions from its steel industry. This includes low-carbon electric arc furnaces that use scrap as a raw material to produce steel.

Indian demand for seaborne shredded containerized scrap is expected to improve in the near- term as buyers resume restocking after the elections, sources told S&P Global Commodity Insights.

“Buyers have been focused on hand-to-mouth procurement and there will be demand in the near-term as they need material,” a trader told S&P Global. India imported a record 12.11 million mt of ferrous scrap in 2023, up sharply from 8.37 million mt in 2022, according to commerce ministry data. The demand for imported scrap is expected to improve once the election results are announced on June 4 and buyers focus on pre-monsoon season restocking, according to market participants.

Lithium demand India has also been making a push towards securing vital resources for its clean energy ambitions. This includes mineral lithium, which has been included under the critical minerals list of at least eight major global economies, including India. Lithium is used to build electric vehicles and energy storage systems, making it a key mineral in energy transition efforts.

"I suspect we will see further auctions of mining rights and promotion of domestic processing development will move forward full steam ahead," said Cullen Hendrix, senior fellow at Peterson Institute for International Economics.

The current government is following what looks like an "emerging playbook for large emerging markets: don't leave money on the table in terms of downstream processing. Seek to ensure Indian lithium is processed in India for the benefit of India's downstream green energy industries," said Hendrix.

In 2023, India discovered about 5.9 million mt of lithium ore in Jammu and Kashmir. As most of those deposits are clay deposits, their processing is seen as more challenging than that of brine or hard rock deposits.

Even as commercial solutions to extract lithium from clay deposits emerge in a few years, India will begin real mining. Until then, according to S&P Global, the country must explore partnerships to secure lithium supplies.

India in January signed a lithium mining agreement with Argentina, the world's leading holder of lithium-based resources, which is likely to play a crucial role in driving energy transition efforts and ensure a resilient and diversified supply chain for critical and strategic minerals essential for domestic industries.