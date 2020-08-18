Steel industry asked to enhance spending to boost consumption, create jobs

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday asked the industry stakeholders to prepare a plan to enhance investment that will boost steel consumption and create new job opportunities in the country.

He was speaking at a webinar on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat: Fostering Steel Usage in Housing and Construction and Aviation Sector', organised by the Ministry of Steel in association with industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Referring to COVID-19 outbreak, Pradhan said, "I believe, we have been able to control the situation and you all (industry) have played a big role in it. In the coming days, providing employment opportunities will be a big challenge".

The minister suggested the industry to prepare a plan so that states and private industry can increase their spending, saying it will be very beneficial in creating more jobs.

Higher spending in projects will also lead to an increase in steel usage, Pradhan said.

He further said the government has already announced several infrastructure projects across sectors, including rail, road, aviation, gas pipeline, and housing, where steel can find its usage.

Speaking on the migrant workers, Pradhan said the industry must take steps to provide them low-cost houses and better pay.

He appealed to steel industry leaders to partner with the government in providing low-cost housing for migrant labourers.

"Leaving the 1 lakh houses of Urban Development Ministry, we can also make low-cost steel-intensive houses. I believe PSUs like SAIL (for example) can take benefits of schemes of the government and build houses in its premises for them," he said.

State governments can also give away some land for construction of low-cost steel-intensive houses for the poor. This will lead to increased use of steel in the country.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

