Steel prices may fall 5-8% in January

“We note that domestic HRC prices are still at 3 per cent premium versus historic discount of 3-5 per cent. Further, export orders of Indian mills have dried up whereas domestic demand is yet to see any meaningful recovery after restocking in October 2021. Indian mills are now offering HRC for exports at US$750 per tonne FOB versus US$840 per tonne in November 2021," the report said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}