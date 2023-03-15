Steel Slag being tested to build national highways

Steel Slag being tested to build national highways1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 07:26 PM IST
- This initiative will help to address challenge of shortage of material used in development of the national highways, and could replace natural aggregates such as sand, gravel, or crushed stone with the waste material from the steel industry, road transport ministry said
NEW DELHI : In line with government’s ‘Waste to Wealth’ mission and encouraging environmentally sustainable National Highways construction, trial use of ‘Steel Slag’ in road construction has been initiated by NHAI.
