Steel Slag being tested to build national highways

NEW DELHI : In line with government’s ‘Waste to Wealth’ mission and encouraging environmentally sustainable National Highways construction, trial use of ‘Steel Slag’ in road construction has been initiated by NHAI.

“This initiative will help to address challenge of shortage of material used in development of the National Highways, and could replace natural aggregates such as sand, gravel, or crushed stone with the waste material from the steel industry," the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said.

To construct India’s first Pavement Quality Concrete (PQC) with steel slag, NHAI started trials for its possible use in road construction.

The authority permitted Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to construct one km long trial patch in Raigarh district for PQC of Panvel – Indapur section of NH 66 near Mumbai where 100% natural aggregates were replaced by steel slag derived aggregates. The results from the trial have been encouraging.

NHAI has been encouraging the innovative use of new alternative material like use of plastic waste, building & construction waste etc. and the road constructed by use of steel slag is an example of converting waste into wealth.

“Use of such material in road construction shall make construction more economical and will promote circular economy and resource efficiency," it said.