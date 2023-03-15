Home / Industry / Infrastructure /  Steel Slag being tested to build national highways
Back

Steel Slag being tested to build national highways

1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 07:26 PM IST Livemint
The NHAI permitted CRRI to construct 1 km long trial patch in Raigarh district for PQC of Panvel – Indapur section of NH 66 near Mumbai where 100% natural aggregates were replaced by steel slag derived aggregates. The results from the trial have been encouraging.Premium
The NHAI permitted CRRI to construct 1 km long trial patch in Raigarh district for PQC of Panvel – Indapur section of NH 66 near Mumbai where 100% natural aggregates were replaced by steel slag derived aggregates. The results from the trial have been encouraging.

  • This initiative will help to address challenge of shortage of material used in development of the national highways, and could replace natural aggregates such as sand, gravel, or crushed stone with the waste material from the steel industry, road transport ministry said

NEW DELHI : In line with government’s ‘Waste to Wealth’ mission and encouraging environmentally sustainable National Highways construction, trial use of ‘Steel Slag’ in road construction has been initiated by NHAI. 

“This initiative will help to address challenge of shortage of material used in development of the National Highways, and could replace natural aggregates such as sand, gravel, or crushed stone with the waste material from the steel industry," the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said.

To construct India’s first Pavement Quality Concrete (PQC) with steel slag, NHAI started trials for its possible use in road construction.

The authority permitted Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to construct one km long trial patch in Raigarh district for PQC of Panvel – Indapur section of NH 66 near Mumbai where 100% natural aggregates were replaced by steel slag derived aggregates. The results from the trial have been encouraging.

NHAI has been encouraging the innovative use of new alternative material like use of plastic waste, building & construction waste etc. and the road constructed by use of steel slag is an example of converting waste into wealth. 

“Use of such material in road construction shall make construction more economical and will promote circular economy and resource efficiency," it said.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout