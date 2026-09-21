Stuck in traffic travelling from Delhi to Noida? Reach in 10 minutes with new elevated road between DND and Sector 60

Travelling from Delhi to Noida is about to become easier. An upcoming elevated road is being planned between the Rajnigandha Underpass and Sector 60. The proposed road is to be a six-lane corridor, as per NDTV, which is expected to save travel time between the DND side and Sector 60. Instead of a typical, nearly 30-minute wait, commuters are likely to cover the distance in 10 minutes during heavy traffic hours.
The upcoming elevated road is said to begin near the Rajnigandha Underpass in Noida's Sector 3. It will run along Master Plan Road-1. The entire project will reportedly cost around ₹700 crore.
Although the proposal has moved forward following the approval of its revised alignment, construction remains on hold. It is said that IIT Roorkee is preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR).
The route will pass through some key areas such as Sector 3, Sector 10, the Sector 12-22 T-point and Sector 57 before ending at Sector 60.
Upon reaching Sector 60, the elevated road will connect with Master Plan Road-2.
A new alignment of the road has been finalised. According to the report, the road was extended by around 1.5 km from the earlier plan, pushing the total length of the signal-free corridor to approximately 6 km.
For people travelling from the DND side towards Noida's northern sectors, the new road could offer a faster route than the existing, overcrowded route. The highlight of the road will be no signals, allowing vehicles to save time by skipping multiple intersections in central Noida.
If true, an usual journey from Delhi to Noida which may take around 30 minutes during peak hours, can cut down to just 10 minutes once the project is complete. The road is also expected to reduce travel time between South Delhi, central Noida, Sector 57, Sector 60 and nearby areas.
The stretch also serves commuters from Greater Noida West and the 7X sectors who want to travel towards Delhi.
Typically, traffic from these areas moves through the central part of Noida before reaching the DND road. The proposed connection can help to curb traffic and bring relief to daily commuters, especially at the highly congested junctions around Rajnigandha and other areas of central Noida.
However, it is no official confirmation on the construction or opening of the proposed elevated road.
NDTV reported that the Noida Authority approved the revised alignment of the route in July this year.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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