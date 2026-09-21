Stuck in traffic travelling from Delhi to Noida? Reach in 10 minutes with new elevated road between DND and Sector 60

Travelling from Delhi to Noida is about to become easier. An upcoming elevated road is being planned between the Rajnigandha Underpass and Sector 60. The proposed road is to be a six-lane corridor, as per NDTV, which is expected to save travel time between the DND side and Sector 60. Instead of a typical, nearly 30-minute wait, commuters are likely to cover the distance in 10 minutes during heavy traffic hours.

New no-signal road between Delhi and Noida The upcoming elevated road is said to begin near the Rajnigandha Underpass in Noida's Sector 3. It will run along Master Plan Road-1. The entire project will reportedly cost around ₹700 crore.

Although the proposal has moved forward following the approval of its revised alignment, construction remains on hold. It is said that IIT Roorkee is preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

What areas will be covered? The route will pass through some key areas such as Sector 3, Sector 10, the Sector 12-22 T-point and Sector 57 before ending at Sector 60.

Upon reaching Sector 60, the elevated road will connect with Master Plan Road-2.

A new alignment of the road has been finalised. According to the report, the road was extended by around 1.5 km from the earlier plan, pushing the total length of the signal-free corridor to approximately 6 km.

For people travelling from the DND side towards Noida's northern sectors, the new road could offer a faster route than the existing, overcrowded route. The highlight of the road will be no signals, allowing vehicles to save time by skipping multiple intersections in central Noida.

If true, an usual journey from Delhi to Noida which may take around 30 minutes during peak hours, can cut down to just 10 minutes once the project is complete. The road is also expected to reduce travel time between South Delhi, central Noida, Sector 57, Sector 60 and nearby areas.

The stretch also serves commuters from Greater Noida West and the 7X sectors who want to travel towards Delhi.

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Typically, traffic from these areas moves through the central part of Noida before reaching the DND road. The proposed connection can help to curb traffic and bring relief to daily commuters, especially at the highly congested junctions around Rajnigandha and other areas of central Noida.

When will the project become operational? However, it is no official confirmation on the construction or opening of the proposed elevated road.