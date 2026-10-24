Take tour of badminton star PV Sindhu's Bengaluru house with private pool, Mahabharata chessboard and gallery wall

Filmmaker Farah Khan and her popular cook, Dilip, visited badminton champ PV Sindhu's house. Sindhu shifted to Bengaluru, where she lives with her husband, Venkata Datta. In the latest episode of Khan's YouTube vlog, she was seen entering through a large wooden door with Dilip as PV Sindhu and her husband, along with their pet dog, greeted them.
Farah Khan walked through the hallway of the house, which is adorned with paintings, indoor plants and rugs. The highlight of the corridor was a gallery wall, featuring PV Sindhu in all of her important moments in life, such as between her matches and her wedding day.
The hallway leads to an open living room. Surrounded by large floor-to-ceiling glass windows, covered with curtains, the living room followed a soft, pastel colour scheme to complement the modern, contemporary aesthetics. It features a mint green sofa set with a glass coffee table.
The living room also featured a glass-to-marble chessboard set. Inspired by the Mahabharata, it featured Pandavas and Kauravas as its pieces.
Adjacent to the living room was a dining area. It featured a wooden dining table with matching chairs. The dining area had an overlooking view of the private swimming pool at the celebrity's house.
The pool is next to the garden, adding greenery to the overall look of the house. An outdoor seating area was also spotted next to the pool. It featured patio furniture, including a sofa and a centre table in a contrasting grey tone.
Coming back to the dining area, a modular kitchen set-up was revealed behind the dining furniture. It featured white marble accents and a matching countertop with light coloured cabinets. In the vlog, PV Sindhu's private chef made General Tso's chicken for the filmmaker and Dilip. The food was prepared as per Sindhu's dietary needs.
Watch here:
Towards the end of the vlog, Farah Khan showered the couple with several gifts. "Hi Guys! Aa gaye hain hum PV Sindhu ke beautiful Bengaluru home par! Unke stunning home ko explore kiya, unki love story aur Olympic journey ke interesting kisse sune, aur jaana ki ek champion ki life mein kitni mehnat aur dedication lagti hai! Dilip ne bhi PV Sindhu ke saath badminton khelne ka mauka nahi chhoda! End mein banaya Chef Sampath ke saath ek tasty General Tso’s Chicken dish! Kaafi unique aur healthy recipe thi, aap log bhi try karna," read the description of the video.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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