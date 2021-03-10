Subscribe
Tata Housing flash sale starts this week, buyers can save up to 21 lakh

Tata Housing flash sale starts this week, buyers can save up to 21 lakh

Tata Housing flash sale, which is applicable for a limited time period of 72 hours, will go live on March 12 and will end on March 15
1 min read . 04:11 PM IST Written By Anulekha Ray

  • Projects ranging from 20 lakh to 6 crore would be up for sale during the three-day period, the company said
  • The sale will start from 12 March and continue till 15 March

In a bid to cheer the homebuyers across the country, Tata Housing on Wednesday announced its national flash sale. Under 'The Final Rush' sale, 150 units across 15 projects in the country, will be available at a discounted price. The sale will start from 12 March and continue till 15 March.

Projects ranging from 20 lakh to 6 crore would be up for sale during the three-day period, the company said. The prospective buyers can save between 2 lakh and 21 lakh in this flash sale, Tata Housing added.

Earlier this week, Karnataka government reduced stamp duty rates from 5% to 3% for the properties valued at 35- 45 lakh.

Commenting on the move, Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com, Makaan.com and Proptiger.com said, "The decision of the Karnataka government to reduce stamp duty to 3% for homes in the 35 lakh- 45 lakh category, comes as a welcome move. However, unlike Maharashtra, Karnataka has chosen only the affordable housing segment for the stamp duty reduction, which will give a boost specific to this particular category alone."

In May 2020, the Karnataka government had reduced the stamp duty charges from 5% to 3%, for properties in the range of 21-35 lakh.

Maharashtra government on Monday announced 1% concession on stamp duty over the prevailing rates. The rebate in stamp duty charges will be provided if the transfer of house property or registration of sale deed is in the name of a woman, the government said.

To ease the burden on homebuyers, several lenders including State Bank of India, HDFC also reduced interest rates on home loans recently.

