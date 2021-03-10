Tata Housing flash sale starts this week, buyers can save up to 21 lakh

Commenting on the move, Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com, Makaan.com and Proptiger.com said, "The decision of the Karnataka government to reduce stamp duty to 3% for homes in the ₹35 lakh- ₹45 lakh category, comes as a welcome move. However, unlike Maharashtra, Karnataka has chosen only the affordable housing segment for the stamp duty reduction, which will give a boost specific to this particular category alone."

