Located in Devanahalli, 15 mins away from the Kempegowda International Airport, Bangalore, the project has pre-engineered plots with wide roads and energy efficient street lighting. The mixed-use development will be built around three main themes: technology, sustainability, and social. The goal would be to create a city where technology is in harmony with nature, where "smart" is in sync with sustainability, and social interaction is facilitated by structures such as parks and high-street retail. People will be encouraged to not only use smart devices but also to be social and live amongst nature which can help enhance the livability quotient.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}