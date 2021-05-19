Raman Kapil, Vice President & BU Head - Metros & Tunnels – Tata Projects Ltd, said, “We are happy to have secured the ‘Letter of Acceptance’ for this prestigious order which will benefit the citizens of Chennai. Our company is executing underground metro projects in Mumbai and Pune while having successfully completed Lucknow’s underground metro line. This new order therefore reinforces our leadership position and top-notch expertise in undertaking and successfully executing underground metro rail lines across India."