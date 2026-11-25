Technocrat E. Sreedharan has argued that the proposed Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur semi-high-speed rail corridor in Kerala could require less investment than constructing third and fourth railway tracks alongside the existing rail corridor.

The proposed 472-km project, estimated to cost approximately ₹60,000 crore, is envisaged as an elevated corridor that would require minimal land acquisition. It would also be powered entirely by solar panels installed on either side of the elevated viaduct, potentially reducing operating and maintenance expenses by a third, Sreedharan said.

The government is yet to formally respond to the interim report on the semi-high-speed rail corridor that he submitted in May, The Hindu reported.

Sreedharan, who retired as Principal Advisor of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), was speaking to media persons after delivering a lecture on ‘High-speed rail for Keralam’, organised by the Kochi centre of the Institution of Engineers (India).

How could Kerala's proposed rail corridor reduce costs? According to Sreedharan, the elevated design would limit the need for land acquisition, one of the key considerations in large infrastructure projects.

The corridor would also rely on solar energy generated through panels installed along either side of the elevated viaduct. This would help bring down operation and maintenance expenses by a third, he said.

Once the project is commissioned, expenditure would largely be limited to maintenance and salaries, according to Sreedharan.

The proposed use of standard-gauge tracks would also allow the construction of a sleeker viaduct. The structure would be designed to support a 15-tonne axle load, compared with the 25-tonne axle load supported by broad-gauge tracks, he said.

What is the proposed funding model? Sreedharan proposed that the Centre and the Kerala government jointly fund 60% of the project's capital expenditure, with the remaining 40% raised through crowdfunding, The Hindu reported.

He also outlined the potential passenger demand for the proposed corridor.

With a fare of ₹800 for the entire Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur journey, approximately 30% of the one lakh rail passengers would shift to the semi-high-speed trains, he said.

The project could also attract passengers currently relying on road transport, given that the entire journey between Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur could be completed in three hours and 30 minutes.

What are the proposed train speeds and station intervals? The semi-high-speed corridor would have a design speed of 200 kmph and a commercial average speed of 135 kmph.

One of its proposed advantages would be a higher frequency of stations, particularly given Kerala's densely populated geography.

Stations would be located every 25 km along the corridor. In comparison, stations on a high-speed rail system with a design speed of 350 kmph would be spaced 40-50 km apart.

The proposed operating plan includes 12-coach trains running every 30 minutes. Depending on passenger demand, the frequency could be increased to one train every five minutes, The Hindu reported.

Sreedharan said the project had the potential to transform Kerala, with productivity doubling over the next 10 years.

Why could Ernakulam benefit the most? Ernakulam district is expected to benefit significantly from the proposed corridor, Sreedharan said.

The district would have four stations, including one near the international airport, improving connectivity for residents and passengers travelling to and from the airport.