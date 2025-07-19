Thane property prices jump by 60% in five years — Three reasons why homebuyers are loving the city

Rapid infrastructure upgrades, surging buyer interest and an in-demand housing market has led Thane, an unexpected supporter in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's residential sector, to become a key player in leading the real estate revolution.

According to a report by real estate tracker Anarock, Thane has undergone an explosive housing price growth in the last three years, skyrocketing by 46 per cent since 2022.

Between Q2 2022 and Q2 2025, housing property prices rose from ₹13,550 per sq. ft. to ₹19,800 per sq. ft.

Thane residential prices up 60% in 5 years The residential prices of Thane have shot up by 60 per cent in the last five years, according to estimates by Anarock.

“Demand for under-construction homes outperforms ready-to-move-in units in 2025 so far, largely because the city offers luxury homes at relatively affordable prices in contrast to Mumbai’s prime markets,” said Aayush Puri, head of Anarock Channel Partners and Anacity.

Affordability also plays a rise in demand of Thane properties.

According to Puri, “We are seeing a strong market inclination towards smaller residential units. On that front, Thane is at least 78 per cent more affordable than suburban Mumbai.”

Amid core Mumbai’s skyrocketing property values, Thane is increasingly becoming the destination of choice for homebuyers and investors seeking better value without compromising on quality, said the report.

Why are Thane property prices rising? The property prices in Thane have been rising due to the skyrocketing demand, mainly because of three reasons, as per the report —

1. Location and infrastructure Thane is located at the heart of MMR, making it a top choice for homebuyers. Increased connectivity with Mumbai has also played a key role in the city's rise as a favourite among buyers.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan faces setback as court declares his Bhopal estate enemy property

Thane is also seeing an influx in large-scale infrastructure enhancements worth ₹59,000 crore. Its strategic location, coupled with expanding connectivity through metro lines, upgraded road networks gives Thane an edge.

2. Metro connectivity Thane's metro connectivity is another key reason why the spot is turning into a hub for homebuyers. With four upcoming metro lines, the city's connectivity within its bounds and beyond to Mumbai is going to get easier.