The post-Covid boom

Thirty-three percent (seasonally adjusted) of all owners reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, up 1 point from December... Overall, 51 percent reported hiring or trying to hire in January, unchanged from December. Owners have plans to fill open positions, with a seasonally adjusted net 17 percent planning to create new jobs in the next three months, unchanged from December. Their success will depend in part on whether or not the economy is opened up by regulators and consumers return.

