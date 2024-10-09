The wealthy are paying big money to pump oxygen into their mountain homes

Some homeowners say it takes time to figure out the system, especially how long it needs to reach the desired oxygen level in each room. For ease of use, many are now controlled on a phone app and programmed for a set schedule. In Park City, homeowner Brent Andrus, recently asked Altitude Control Technology to install a $50,000 oxygenation system in the primary bedroom of his, 9,000-square-foot, five-bedroom house. The system switches on around 6:30 p.m. to fill up the room before Andrus and his wife, Cheri Andrus, go to sleep between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. Andrus, 78, co-owner of Huntington Hotel Group, a hotel-development company in Irving, Texas, says the oxygen-rich air is “miraculous" because it ensures that he takes in enough oxygen during sleep. But it takes between four and five hours to bring up the room’s oxygen level.