Tiger Shroff sells ₹7.61-crore Mumbai apartment for ₹9 crore days after Juhu firing incident

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has sold his apartment in Mumbai’s Khar West for ₹9 crore, according to property registration documents shared by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix.
The apartment, located on the ninth floor of Rustomjee Paramount D Co-operative Housing Society, spans a carpet area of 1,291.14 sq ft and comes with two covered car parking spaces. The transaction was registered on October 22, 2026.
The sale comes days after a firing incident involving the actor in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18.
The buyer paid ₹54 lakh in stamp duty for the transaction. Shroff had purchased the apartment directly from the developer, Keystone Realtors Private Limited, on July 17, 2018, for approximately ₹7.61 crore and took possession on November 30, 2019, the registration documents show, according to a Business Standard report.
The ₹9 crore sale price is around ₹1.39 crore higher than the actor’s original purchase price.
Rustomjee Paramount is a premium residential project spread across approximately 1.65 acres in Khar West, one of Mumbai’s established residential neighbourhoods, as per the Business Standard report.
The development offers apartments in configurations ranging from two to five bedrooms, according to property reports.
Located in Mumbai’s western suburbs, Khar West is known for its residential developments and proximity to commercial and entertainment hubs.
The property transaction was registered four days after a firing incident involving the actor in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18.
According to reports, three people allegedly opened fire at Shroff’s car, firing five to six rounds before fleeing on a motorcycle. The incident reportedly left the actor’s driver and a passerby injured, while Shroff sustained minor gunpowder burn marks on his arm.
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