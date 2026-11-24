India has secured a spot in TIME magazine’s World’s Best Airports 2027 ranking, with Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport emerging as the country’s only entry in the World’s Best Major Airports category.
IGI Airport ranked 38th among 47 major airports, with an overall score of 84.96. Singapore’s Changi Airport topped the list, followed by two airports in China.
The rankings have been compiled by TIME in collaboration with Statista, taking into account passenger experience and airport operational performance.
Despite its position among the 47 major airports featured in the ranking, IGI remains India’s sole representative in this category.
The rankings have been compiled by TIME in collaboration with global data platform Statista. The airports have been categorised into four groups — major, large, mid-sized and smaller airports. The rankings also feature separate lists assessing specific services and experiences, including family-friendliness and transit facilities.
|Particulars
|Details
|Airport
|Indira Gandhi International Airport
|City
|New Delhi
|State/UT
|Delhi
|Country
|India
|Global rank
|38
|Overall score
|84.96
|Airports in major category
|47
|Ranking year
|2027
|Ranking partners
|TIME and Statista
Singapore’s Changi Airport was named the world’s best major airport for 2027, with a score of 91.74.
China’s Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport secured the second position, while Beijing Daxing International Airport ranked third.
|Rank
|Airport
|Country
|Score
|1
|Singapore Changi Airport
|Singapore
|91.74
|2
|Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport
|China
|91.60
|3
|Beijing Daxing International Airport
|China
|90.55
|4
|Orlando International Airport
|United States
|Not stated
|5
|Chicago O’Hare International Airport
|United States
|Not stated
|6–10
|Other ranked airports
|Not confirmed
|Not confirmed
TIME’s 2027 ranking recognises airports that provide a strong passenger experience while maintaining efficient flight operations.
The list is divided into four categories based on annual passenger traffic, allowing airports of different sizes to be assessed separately.
While Delhi is India’s only airport featured in TIME’s World’s Best Major Airports category, several other airports across the country handle millions of passengers every year.
According to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) passenger traffic figures for FY 2025–26, the following are India’s 10 busiest airports.
1. Indira Gandhi International Airport
2. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport
3. Kempegowda International Airport
4. Rajiv Gandhi International Airport
5. Chennai International Airport
6. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport
7. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport
8. Cochin International Airport
9. Pune Airport
10. Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport