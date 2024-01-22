Tolls on Indian roads will take a greater toll
- The concept of pay-and-ride on Indian roads has been on the rise, a case in point being the new Mumbai sea bridge. It is expected to rise further.
Earlier this month, the Atal Setu, or the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, connecting Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, was inaugurated. For a 22-km journey, users will be charged a toll of ₹250 one way. The concept of pay-and-ride on Indian roads has been on the rise. The bulk of India’s road toll revenues come from national highways, rising from ₹17,759 crore in 2015-16 to ₹48,028 crore in 2022-23. According to union minister for road transport Nitin Gadkari, the government is targeting revenues of ₹1.3 trillion by 2030, reflecting an average annual growth of 15%.