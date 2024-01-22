Tolls on Indian roads will take a greater toll

Under the government’s National Monetization Pipeline to monetize public assets, around ₹6 trillion of revenue was expected between 2021-22 and 2024-25. Of this, the roads sector is expected to be the biggest contributor, at 27%, according to NITI Aayog. Approximately 26,700 km of road assets are set to be monetized, focusing on highways with four or more lanes, excluding certain sections operated by the private sector. This suggests continued sharp increases in both the extent of tolled highways and the number of toll plazas.