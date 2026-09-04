Traffic snarls to end between Ek Murti Chowk-Delhi-Meerut Expressway? Greater Noida board approves double-decker flyover

The Greater Noida authorities on Thursday approved the proposed route for a double-decker flyover aimed at easing traffic between Ek Murti Chowk and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway through the narrow, heavily encroached Shahberi stretch.

Greater Noida board approves double-decker flyover The Times of India reported that, in a first for the city, one of the lanes on the seven-kilometre double-decker flyover will cater to traffic from Greater Noida West towards the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME), while the other will serve vehicles from Ghaziabad and Crossings Republik. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is yet to finalise the details of the project. Officials said the double-decker design was considered necessary because the area has several housing complexes, while the existing Shahberi road is too narrow.

Ravi Kumar NG, CEO of the Greater Noida Authority, said the project was approved during the 144th board meeting. However, it is yet to receive approval from two other development authorities, including Noida and Yamuna, which will share the projected cost of the ₹756-crore flyover.

Greater Noida West, Shahberi emerge as affordable housing hubs

In the past decade, areas like Greater Noida West, Shahberi, Crossings Republik and adjoining residential areas along the DME have emerged as major affordable housing hubs. However, factors such as inadequate road connectivity and the proximity of these areas have played a key role in recurring traffic snarls and extended queues of vehicles.

Greater Noida board approves 10-lane corridor The board also cleared a 105-metre road connecting Junpat with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE), which is expected to improve connectivity to Ghaziabad, Dadri and the proposed multi-modal transport hub (MMTH) in Bodaki. The 12-km Junpat-EPE road, which received approval from the Greater Noida board, will be constructed by the NHAI. Authorities anticipate that its construction will improve connectivity from Pari Chowk to Bodaki and Dadri, where multi-modal transport and logistics hubs are planned.

The 12-km Junpat-EPE road, which was cleared by the board and will be constructed by NHAI, is expected to improve connectivity from Pari Chowk to Bodaki and Dadri, where multi-modal transport and logistics hubs are planned. The proposed 10-lane road will cross a railway line and the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor before meeting the EPE. The Greater Noida Authority will provide the land required for the project.

What other proposals did the board approve? Some other proposals that the Greater Noida board approved include residential projects for construction workers and labourers who migrate from other cities or states, as well as a response centre for National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel.

Separately, it also cleared the proposal to allot at least 30 flats free of cost in Omicron-1A to develop a regional response centre for the NDRF's 8th Battalion in Ghaziabad. The decision to allot these flats came after a row over the delay in rescue operations following the death of 28-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, who drowned on the night of 16 January after his car plunged into a water-filled construction pit in Noida Sector 150.

Following the incident, the NDRF had sought space in Greater Noida to set up a camp and staff office to speed up relief and rescue operations during natural disasters, industrial accidents, floods, and other emergencies.