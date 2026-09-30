Train travel rules change from October 1: Who must carry original ID and what can get you fined

The officials said that the drive will specifically scrutinise tickets booked under concessional fares, those subject to fixed reservation quotas, and those linked to railway passes.

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Published30 Sep 2026, 12:34 PM IST
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Starting next week, commuters travelling on Mumbai’s local trains and across the Central Railway network will have to keep their identity proofs handy.

According to an Economic Times report, Central Railway is set to launch an intensive, month-long ticket-checking drive from 1-31 October 2026, targeting trains and stations across the zone.

The officials said that the drive will specifically scrutinise tickets booked under concessional fares, those subject to fixed reservation quotas, and those linked to railway passes.

The mandate, they said, is clear: failing to produce a valid ID could result in the entire group being treated as ticketless.

Also Read | Northern Railway announces train changes from September 11 to 13 amid operations

Who carries the ID on a shared ticket?

For passengers travelling on a single shared ticket, ET said that at least one person in the group must carry valid ID proof during the journey. This applies universally, regardless of whether the ticket was booked at a general fare or under a specific concession.

If the required ID is not produced during checking, every passenger travelling on that ticket will be deemed to be travelling without a valid ticket.

For passengers claiming fixed concessions or reserved quotas, eligibility will be verified strictly by ID, rather than solely by the ticket.

The violation, ET reported, will attract penalties or fines in accordance with railway regulations.

Also Read | Railways to run 102 special trains for Diwali and Dussehra: Check routes

New checks for e-Pass and PTO holders

Railway staff and their families, who frequently utilise digital e-Passes for free travel or Privilege Ticket Orders (PTO) for discounted fares, are also under the scanner, ET reported.

The Central Railway has mandated that anyone travelling on an e-Pass or PTO must carry their original ID throughout the journey.

Before boarding the train, the railway said, these passes must be properly converted into a formal ‘authority to travel.’

Passengers who skip this crucial step will face the same fines and penalties as those caught without a valid ticket, the ET report said.

Cracking down on unreserved tickets

However, the ET report said that the checking drive will not be limited to reserved or concessional tickets.

Ticket-checking staff will also aggressively verify the authenticity of unreserved tickets. In cases of suspicion, officials will use the TTE app to authenticate the ticket on the spot.

The publication said that this comprehensive crackdown aims to plug loopholes frequently used to exploit reservation benefits or travel on forged tickets. The broader goal is to curb the fraudulent use of passes, prevent the misuse of concessions, and ultimately stem revenue leakage for the railways, officials said.

Also Read | Diwali, Chhath Puja: IRCTC shows ‘high load’; Railways announce special trains

What must the commuters do?

Ahead of October 1, commuters are advised to:

  • Always carry a valid original ID.
  • Understand the specific entitlements and conditions of their tickets.
  • Ensure all pass conversions or concession paperwork are in order before entering the platform, as checks will be significantly more frequent and thorough throughout October.

About the Author

Livemint

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