Starting next week, commuters travelling on Mumbai’s local trains and across the Central Railway network will have to keep their identity proofs handy.
According to an Economic Times report, Central Railway is set to launch an intensive, month-long ticket-checking drive from 1-31 October 2026, targeting trains and stations across the zone.
The officials said that the drive will specifically scrutinise tickets booked under concessional fares, those subject to fixed reservation quotas, and those linked to railway passes.
The mandate, they said, is clear: failing to produce a valid ID could result in the entire group being treated as ticketless.
For passengers travelling on a single shared ticket, ET said that at least one person in the group must carry valid ID proof during the journey. This applies universally, regardless of whether the ticket was booked at a general fare or under a specific concession.
If the required ID is not produced during checking, every passenger travelling on that ticket will be deemed to be travelling without a valid ticket.
For passengers claiming fixed concessions or reserved quotas, eligibility will be verified strictly by ID, rather than solely by the ticket.
The violation, ET reported, will attract penalties or fines in accordance with railway regulations.
Railway staff and their families, who frequently utilise digital e-Passes for free travel or Privilege Ticket Orders (PTO) for discounted fares, are also under the scanner, ET reported.
The Central Railway has mandated that anyone travelling on an e-Pass or PTO must carry their original ID throughout the journey.
Before boarding the train, the railway said, these passes must be properly converted into a formal ‘authority to travel.’
Passengers who skip this crucial step will face the same fines and penalties as those caught without a valid ticket, the ET report said.
However, the ET report said that the checking drive will not be limited to reserved or concessional tickets.
Ticket-checking staff will also aggressively verify the authenticity of unreserved tickets. In cases of suspicion, officials will use the TTE app to authenticate the ticket on the spot.
The publication said that this comprehensive crackdown aims to plug loopholes frequently used to exploit reservation benefits or travel on forged tickets. The broader goal is to curb the fraudulent use of passes, prevent the misuse of concessions, and ultimately stem revenue leakage for the railways, officials said.
Ahead of October 1, commuters are advised to:
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.