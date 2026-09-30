Train travel rules change from October 1: Who must carry original ID and what can get you fined

Starting next week, commuters travelling on Mumbai’s local trains and across the Central Railway network will have to keep their identity proofs handy.

According to an Economic Times report, Central Railway is set to launch an intensive, month-long ticket-checking drive from 1-31 October 2026, targeting trains and stations across the zone.

The officials said that the drive will specifically scrutinise tickets booked under concessional fares, those subject to fixed reservation quotas, and those linked to railway passes.

The mandate, they said, is clear: failing to produce a valid ID could result in the entire group being treated as ticketless.

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Who carries the ID on a shared ticket? For passengers travelling on a single shared ticket, ET said that at least one person in the group must carry valid ID proof during the journey. This applies universally, regardless of whether the ticket was booked at a general fare or under a specific concession.

If the required ID is not produced during checking, every passenger travelling on that ticket will be deemed to be travelling without a valid ticket.

For passengers claiming fixed concessions or reserved quotas, eligibility will be verified strictly by ID, rather than solely by the ticket.

The violation, ET reported, will attract penalties or fines in accordance with railway regulations.

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New checks for e-Pass and PTO holders Railway staff and their families, who frequently utilise digital e-Passes for free travel or Privilege Ticket Orders (PTO) for discounted fares, are also under the scanner, ET reported.

The Central Railway has mandated that anyone travelling on an e-Pass or PTO must carry their original ID throughout the journey.

Before boarding the train, the railway said, these passes must be properly converted into a formal ‘authority to travel.’

Passengers who skip this crucial step will face the same fines and penalties as those caught without a valid ticket, the ET report said.

Cracking down on unreserved tickets However, the ET report said that the checking drive will not be limited to reserved or concessional tickets.

Ticket-checking staff will also aggressively verify the authenticity of unreserved tickets. In cases of suspicion, officials will use the TTE app to authenticate the ticket on the spot.

The publication said that this comprehensive crackdown aims to plug loopholes frequently used to exploit reservation benefits or travel on forged tickets. The broader goal is to curb the fraudulent use of passes, prevent the misuse of concessions, and ultimately stem revenue leakage for the railways, officials said.

What must the commuters do? Ahead of October 1, commuters are advised to: