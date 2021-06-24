NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP-RERA) on 23 June reviewed the compliance status of the orders passed against Supertech Ltd for the refund of the amount of the allottees.

The authority had passed 282 orders against the company for refunds of allottees and issued 249 recovery certificates against the promoter. However, compliance has been done in only 101 cases by the company so far.

Supertech's chairman R. K. Arora assured that by the end of August, 70% of the orders would have been compiled with.

The meeting was chaired by Rajive Kumar, chairman, UP-RERA, and attended by the members of the authority Balvinder Kumar, Bhanupratap Singh, Kalpana Misra and Secretary Rajesh Kumar Tyagi.

The compliance of the orders of possession given by the authority of the allotted unit in favour of 933 allottees of the promoter has passed. The promoter informed the authority that 402 allottees had been offered possession.

The promoter also said that by August, occupancy certificates of four projects, Eco Village-1, Eco Village-2, Eco Village-3, and Supertech Upcountry will be obtained and 140 allottees given allotment.

Supertech had registered 40 projects, of which the registration of 26 projects had lapsed. Among these, only eight projects have been completed by the promoter.

UP RERA has asked the promoter to submit a concrete action plan and complete the remaining projects.

