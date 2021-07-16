US housing market is losing some of its ‘frenzy’ as more homes list for sale

The couple, who moved back to Brooklyn in October, decided to put the Orient home on the market. They listed it in late May for $2.466 million with Lori Feilen of Town & Country Real Estate. In mid-July, the Mannixes reduced the price to $2.196 million. There have been no offers yet, however, and Ms. Mannix said there is more competition than she expected, with new listings popping up after months when the tiny hamlet had virtually no homes for sale. “It felt like there was never anything, and now, since we put our house on the market, I’ve seen three or four really nice listings," she said. “For Orient, that’s a lot."