Mint Explainer| Will the US-Iran war nudge India towards bio-bitumen for road construction?

Indian oil marketing companies usually revise their prices for all petroleum products every fortnight, but owing to the war situation today, they have hiked bitumen prices by nearly ₹1,000 per tonne only four days after the last revision on 1 March, he said.



“The highway industry expects such revisions to continue till the Hormuz straits clear and the war ends. The industry may increase its efforts on innovations—such as recycling of bitumen pavements (Recycled Asphalt Pavement), using waste plastic additives, and exploring the recently launched bio-bitumen,” he said.