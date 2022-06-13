Vaishnaw launches ‘Startups for Railways’ to improve operational efficiency and safety2 min read . Updated: 13 Jun 2022, 07:25 PM IST
- Ashwini Vaishnaw said that through this platform startups will get a good opportunity to connect with Railways
Listen to this article
Indian Railways has taken an important initiative in field of innovation through participation of start-ups and other entities. Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday launched “StartUps for Railways", a policy aimed at bringing scale and efficiency in the field of operation, maintenance and infrastructure creation through participation of very large and untapped startup ecosystem.