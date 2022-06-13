Vaishnaw launches ‘Startups for Railways’ to improve operational efficiency and safety

In the month of May, field units were asked to provide Problem Areas. In response to it, around 160 problem statements have been received till date. To start with, 11 problems statements have been identified to deal via new Innovation Policy. These include: Broken Rail Detection System, Rail Stress Monitoring System, Headway Improvement System for suburban section interoperable with Indian Railways National ATP system, Automation of Track Inspection Activities, Design of superior Elastomeric Pad (EM Pad) for Heavy Haul freight Wagons, Development of on-line Condition Monitoring System for traction motors of 3-phase Electric Locomotives, Light-weight wagon for transporting commodities like Salt, Development of analytical tool by using digital data for improving passenger services, Track Cleaning Machine, App for post-training revision & self-service refresher courses, Use of Remote Sensing, Geomatics and GIS for bridge inspection.