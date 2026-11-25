Indian Railways has directed Loco Pilots to check the effectiveness of train brakes before accelerating services from originating stations, following two incidents involving braking failures that raised safety concerns across the railway network.

The instructions require Loco Pilots to conduct specific brake-effectiveness tests at prescribed speeds before proceeding according to the applicable speed limits, The Hindu reported.

The advisory follows two incidents reported over the past month. In one case, an express train derailed on a Northeast Frontier Railway route after its brakes allegedly failed. In another, an empty Vande Bharat Express rake travelled approximately 463 km with poor braking power on the South Eastern Railway.

According to railway sources, Loco Pilots taking charge of a train have been instructed to conduct a 'Brake Feel Test' after departure, once the train reaches a speed of 15 kmph.

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During the test, they must assess the application of brakes and ensure that the train's speed drops to 10 kmph before proceeding according to the prescribed speed limits.

They have also been directed to conduct a 'Brake Power Test' after passenger trains reach speeds of 60-70 kmph and freight trains attain 40-50 kmph.

During this exercise, Loco Pilots must observe the application of brakes and assess the train's braking performance until the speed drops to 30-35 kmph for passenger services and 20-25 kmph for freight trains.

Assistant Loco Pilots have also been instructed to monitor the process and ensure that the prescribed tests are conducted without fail. They have been asked to participate in the exercise by independently assessing the effectiveness of the train's braking system.

Why has Indian Railways ordered additional brake checks? The instructions follow two incidents that exposed gaps in train braking performance and raised concerns about railway safety.

On November 11, 2026, the Kolkata-Sairang Express (Train 13125) derailed at Digaru railway station on the Northeast Frontier Railway.

According to the Loco Pilot, the train had been diverted to the station's Loop Line but could not be brought under control despite the application of regular and emergency brakes. It subsequently hit the dead end, resulting in the derailment of five coaches.

A separate incident involving an empty Vande Bharat Express rake was reported on October 24, 2026, on the South Eastern Railway.

The train was allowed to travel 463 km despite having poor braking power while operating between Hatia and Jhansi railway stations.

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Vande Bharat rake travelled 463 km with poor braking power According to railway sources, the Loco Pilot realised soon after the train departed Hatia that its brake power was “very poor and ineffective”.

After reaching Ranchi station, he submitted a written complaint to the Section Controller and informed the Train Loco Controller about the braking issue.

However, both officials allegedly allowed the train to continue without addressing the safety concern at Ranchi, railway sources said.

The train was permitted to operate in the same condition despite the reported braking problem.

After the rake was handed over to another crew, the Loco Pilot who took charge at Muri railway station also informed the Section Controller and Train Loco Controller about the poor brake performance.

Despite these reports, the train was allowed to continue operating in the same condition, according to a preliminary inquiry report sent by the South Eastern Railway headquarters to the Divisional Railway Manager, Ranchi.

Inquiry flags serious railway safety lapses The preliminary inquiry found failures on the part of various railway staff, resulting in the train being operated without effective brakes.

The rake travelled approximately 463 km without the application of train brakes, relying solely on locomotive brakes and regenerative braking, the report said.

Highlighting the risks associated with operating trains without adequate braking power, the inquiry report stated:

“Running a train without adequate brake power is a serious safety concern that may lead to a major accident, endangering the lives of staff and passengers and affecting the safety of railway operations,”