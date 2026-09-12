Vande Bharat Sleeper trial with Kavach: Check features, routes, speed and more about the 16-coach semi-high-speed train

The 16-coach Vande Bharat sleeper train successfully completed a high-speed trial of the indigenous Kavach automatic train protection system on the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Palwal route. The train was tested at an operational speed of up to 160 kmph on the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Palwal route, according to a report by Navbharat Times. The trial was conducted by Northern Railway on a Sunday to assess the performance of the safety system at high speed, seemingly to avoid interrupting daily commutes. Railway officials confirmed that the trial was successful, with communication between the loco pilot and the station functioning properly.

16-coach Vande Bharat clears high-speed trial using Kavach The train reportedly covered a distance of nearly 50 km between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Palwal in just a span of 40 minutes. It departed Hazrat Nizamuddin at about 1.38 pm and reached Palwal at 2.21 pm before returning to Delhi at 3.32 pm. Notably, the sleeper train could not maintain 160 kmph throughout the route due to the development work on the Faridabad main line. As a result, the train opted for a loop line. It's reported that the speed was reduced while passing through Faridabad station.

What makes Vande Bharat Sleeper special? Features, speed, route and more The Vande Bharat Sleeper is designed as a semi-high-speed train. It is a fully air-conditioned train for travelling long-distance and overnight journeys. The standard train has 16 coaches, including 11 AC three-tier coaches, four AC two-tier coaches and one First AC coach. It comes with a total capacity of 823 passengers.

The train has a design speed of 180 kmph and can go up to 160 kmph, subject to the speed limits and infrastructure of the route, according to a release shared by the Press Information Bureau.

The sleeper train is equipped with premium features to improve the travelling experience of passengers. It has similar features to the standard Vande Bharat Chair Car but has a host of added facilities such as automatic doors, better berths, charging points, reading lights and modern passenger information systems. The First AC coach of the sleeper train also offers shower facilities. BEML, which manufactures the trainsets, said the Vande Bharat Sleeper has been designed and manufactured in India to provide a faster and more comfortable journey for long-distance travel.

The first Vande Bharat Sleeper service began commercial operations in January 2026 on the Howrah-Kamakhya route.

Vande Bharat Sleeper expansion Indian Railways is currently looking to expand the Vande Bharat Sleeper fleet by introducing it on more long-distance routes. BEML said it is developing and supplying 10 Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets, while additional trainsets are reportedly being planned through other manufacturers and production units.

A Vande Bharat Sleeper service between KSR Bengaluru and Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus has been approved. However, further details, such as the schedule and fares, are to be announced, the Free Press Journal reported.

BEML has reportedly secured an additional order worth about ₹180.60 crore from Integral Coach Factory in September 2026 for manufacturing and supplying Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets.

Also Read | Revolutionising Indian Railways: 400 Vande Bharat trains and Kavach safety tech

Kavach system rollout Meanwhile, the latest trial follows around 30 Kavach tests conducted using locomotives on the New Delhi-Palwal section, railway officials said, as reported by Navbharat Times. Until now, locomotives had been used for trials to assess the system on the route. The latest trial was significant as it involved the Vande Bharat sleeper train testing at high speed.

The trial comes as Indian Railways continues efforts to expand the implementation of Kavach across its network. The system is intended to provide additional protection to trains and support loco pilots by reducing the risk of accidents due to human error.