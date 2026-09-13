Vande Bharat train sweeps across iconic Chenab Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir | Watch stunning video

A Vande Bharat train crossing the iconic Chenab Bridge has caught attention online after the Ministry of Railways shared a striking video showing the train traversing the engineering marvel in Jammu and Kashmir.

The ministry posted the video on September 10, Thursday, with the caption, “A view so good, even scrolling has to wait,” along with the hashtags #VandeBharat and #ChenabBridge.

The footage offers a dramatic view of the Vande Bharat as it travels across the towering railway bridge, with the orange-and-grey train standing out against the mountainous landscape. The Chenab Bridge, built over the Chenab River, has become one of the most recognisable symbols of India's expanding railway infrastructure.

Vande Bharat on world’s highest railway bridge The Chenab Rail Bridge stands 359 metres above the riverbed, making it the world's highest railway arch bridge. It is also about 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower. The bridge forms a crucial part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), which provides rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country.

The bridge stretches 1,315 metres and incorporates more than 28,000 tonnes of steel. It was designed to withstand challenging conditions, including high wind speeds and earthquakes, making it one of the most ambitious railway infrastructure projects undertaken in the region.

Vande Bharat’s Kashmir journey The Vande Bharat service through Jammu and Kashmir has added another modern element to the landmark route. The Srinagar-Jammu Tawi Vande Bharat service was extended to Jammu Tawi in April this year, allowing passengers to travel directly between Jammu and Srinagar without changing trains at Katra.

The route has also attracted attention for the speed at which Vande Bharat trains can operate across the bridge.

In August, a Vande Bharat made a run across the Chenab Bridge at nearly 100 kmph, marking a significant milestone for rail operations on the structure.

45000 passengers in 10 days The Vande Bharat service received a strong response since its launch, carrying around 45,000 passengers within its first 10 days, according to government data.

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The train has also emerged as an important all-weather mode of transport for the region, with weekend occupancy levels regularly reaching as high as 98%, the government said.

Jammu-Kashmir corridor gets four daily Vande Bharat services In May, the Railways said the two pairs of Vande Bharat services operating on the corridor together provide four daily train services between Jammu Tawi and Srinagar on at least five days a week.