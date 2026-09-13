Vande Bharat train sweeps across iconic Chenab Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir | Watch stunning video

A Vande Bharat train crossing the iconic Chenab Bridge has caught attention online after the Ministry of Railways shared a striking video showing the train traversing the engineering marvel in Jammu and Kashmir.
The ministry posted the video on September 10, Thursday, with the caption, “A view so good, even scrolling has to wait,” along with the hashtags #VandeBharat and #ChenabBridge.
The footage offers a dramatic view of the Vande Bharat as it travels across the towering railway bridge, with the orange-and-grey train standing out against the mountainous landscape. The Chenab Bridge, built over the Chenab River, has become one of the most recognisable symbols of India's expanding railway infrastructure.
The Chenab Rail Bridge stands 359 metres above the riverbed, making it the world's highest railway arch bridge. It is also about 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower. The bridge forms a crucial part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), which provides rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country.
The bridge stretches 1,315 metres and incorporates more than 28,000 tonnes of steel. It was designed to withstand challenging conditions, including high wind speeds and earthquakes, making it one of the most ambitious railway infrastructure projects undertaken in the region.
The Vande Bharat service through Jammu and Kashmir has added another modern element to the landmark route. The Srinagar-Jammu Tawi Vande Bharat service was extended to Jammu Tawi in April this year, allowing passengers to travel directly between Jammu and Srinagar without changing trains at Katra.
The route has also attracted attention for the speed at which Vande Bharat trains can operate across the bridge.
In August, a Vande Bharat made a run across the Chenab Bridge at nearly 100 kmph, marking a significant milestone for rail operations on the structure.
The Vande Bharat service received a strong response since its launch, carrying around 45,000 passengers within its first 10 days, according to government data.
The train has also emerged as an important all-weather mode of transport for the region, with weekend occupancy levels regularly reaching as high as 98%, the government said.
In May, the Railways said the two pairs of Vande Bharat services operating on the corridor together provide four daily train services between Jammu Tawi and Srinagar on at least five days a week.
According to the Railways, Train Nos. 26401 and 26402 operate six days a week, except Tuesdays, while Train Nos. 26403 and 26404 run every day except Wednesdays. It added that even on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, two services continue to operate, ensuring regular two-way connectivity for locals, tourists, pilgrims and traders.
Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X
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