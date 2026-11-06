Varanasi’s urban ropeway to cut travel time to Kashi Vishwanath Temple from 45 to 15 minutes: Check fares, route

Varanasi is set to get India's first urban public transport ropeway, with construction nearing completion and trial runs having commenced on the Rathyatra-Godowlia stretch. The project is expected to provide a faster and more convenient mode of transport for residents, pilgrims and tourists, while easing congestion on some of the city's busiest roads.

The 3.85-km ropeway corridor will connect Varanasi Cantt railway station with Godowlia, cutting the travel time between the two locations from around 45 minutes to approximately 15-16 minutes. The service is also expected to reduce traffic congestion and help curb pollution in the city.

Around 95% of the project has been completed, with work now focused on the final stretch. The ropeway is expected to become operational around Dev Deepawali, which will be celebrated on November 24. However, the formal inauguration date is yet to be announced, according to a Times of India (TOI) report.

Also Read | Gautam Adani announces new ropeway to make Kedarnath pilgrimage easier, safer

Divisional commissioner S Rajalingam told TOI that the administration is likely to take a decision on the inauguration date within a fortnight. The exact opening date is therefore expected to be clear by mid-November.

Varanasi ropeway route: Which stations will it cover? The ropeway will begin at Varanasi Junction, also known as Cantt railway station, and pass through Kashi Vidyapeeth and Rathyatra before terminating at Godowlia.

The four stations will provide connectivity along a busy stretch frequently used by residents and visitors. Those travelling to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple can disembark at Godowlia, which is located approximately 700 metres from the shrine.

With a journey time of just 15-16 minutes between Cantt and Godowlia, the service is expected to make travelling across the city considerably easier, particularly during peak hours and major religious events.

Also Read | Gujarat Tragedy: 6 Dead after ropeway trolley breaks down in Pavagadh

Varanasi ropeway ticket prices: How much will passengers pay? The Uttar Pradesh government has finalised the fare structure for the ropeway service, with ticket prices ranging from ₹20 to ₹50, depending on the distance travelled.

According to the fare notification issued by the administration, passengers travelling across the entire route, from Cantt railway station to Godowlia Chowk, will have to pay ₹50. Meanwhile, the fare for a shorter journey between Kashi Vidyapeeth and Rathyatra has been fixed at ₹20.

Tourists visiting Varanasi will be able to travel along the complete corridor for ₹50. The administration has also introduced concessions for local residents and regular commuters.

Holders of the 'Kashi Smart Pass' will be eligible for a 20% discount on ticket prices. This will bring the fare for the full Cantt-Godowlia journey down from ₹50 to ₹40.

Varanasi ropeway: Free luggage storage and premium gondola service The ropeway project will also include facilities aimed at improving the travel experience for passengers.

A cloakroom will be available at the Cantt ropeway station, allowing ticket holders to leave their luggage there. Passengers can store their belongings free of charge for the first two hours. Beyond this period, a fee of ₹50 per hour will apply to luggage weighing up to 15 kg.

In addition to regular passenger services, the project will offer a premium gondola facility for special tourists and group tours. The service will cost ₹2,000 per gondola.