In one of the largest toll road divestments in India, Australian asset manager Macquarie Asset Management is selling its Indian platform, Safeway Concessions, to French engineering and infrastructure firm Vinci SA for an implied enterprise value of approximately $1.7 billion ( ₹15,000 crore).
Vinci set to re-enter India with $1.7 billion Macquarie toll roads deal
SummaryVinci may set up an India unit to house the road assets and avoid putting them into an infrastructure investment trust due to complex regulatory procedures.
In one of the largest toll road divestments in India, Australian asset manager Macquarie Asset Management is selling its Indian platform, Safeway Concessions, to French engineering and infrastructure firm Vinci SA for an implied enterprise value of approximately $1.7 billion ( ₹15,000 crore).
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