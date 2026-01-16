Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma buy 5.1 acres in Alibaug for ₹37.86 crore

Film actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli have bought about 5.1 acres of land in Alibaug, a coastal town near Mumbai, for ₹37.86 crore, according to property registration documents.

The couple purchased the land in Zirad village from Sonali Amit Rajput, a director at Samira Land Assets Pvt. Ltd. The transaction, which includes two adjoining plots, was registered on 13 January, real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix said. Stamp duty of around ₹2.27 crore was paid. Kohli’s brother, Vikas Kohli, completed the transaction formalities on his behalf.

This is not Sharma and Kohli’s first real estate investment in Alibaug. In 2022, they acquired nearly eight acres of land through two separate transactions for ₹19.24 crore from real estate developer Samira Habitats. The couple has since built a luxury vacation home on the plot.

Samira Land Assets and Samira Habitats belong to the same group and have extensive real estate and land operations in Alibaug.

Also Read | Developers plan luxury towers in Mumbai's new realty hotspot Bandra Bay

Celebrity effect “Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma buying an over 21,000 sq metre land parcel in Alibaug is a textbook ‘celebrity signal’ moment. Deals of this size typically reset local land benchmarks—especially when backed by a ₹2.27 crore stamp duty outlay, which confirms transaction seriousness,” said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, chief executive of CRE Matrix.

“Such celebrity-led acquisitions tend to trigger a ripple effect among high-net-worth individuals, accelerating price discovery and fast-tracking Alibaug’s shift from a weekend celebrity escape to a structured luxury land and second-home destination,” he added.

Kohli and Sharma could not be reached immediately for comment.

Alibaug’s luxury moment Alibaug has witnessed a surge in luxury property and plotted development in recent years, as branded residences and high-end hotels increasingly target buyers beyond celebrities and business tycoons.

Once known largely for secluded villas owned by south Mumbai’s elite—many dating back to the 1990s—the town is becoming more mainstream, with several luxury gated communities aimed at both investors and end-users.

Mumbai-based, A-grade developers have stepped up activity in the region, expanding its appeal to a wider customer base.

Last year, Hiranandani Communities launched a 225-acre township, Hiranandani Sands, in Alibaug, with an estimated revenue potential of ₹17,000 crore. The project is being positioned as Mumbai’s “lifestyle extension hub,” offering luxury homes, villas, plots and branded serviced apartments for affluent domestic and global buyers.