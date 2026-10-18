Walk past cameras to clear immigration? Cochin Port could test India’s first AI corridor: What we know so far

Cochin Port is likely to host India’s first immigration corridor for cruise passengers using artificial intelligence (AI). The proposed system would check identities through cameras as international travellers walk past. It aims to reduce the number of stops at immigration counters and simplify arrival formalities.

The Bureau of Immigration and Indian Ports Association are working on the pilot. However, the initiative remains a proposal, with no commissioning date announced. Wider use would depend on the results at Cochin Port, according to Maritime Gateway.

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Facial recognition cameras would verify passengers’ identities as they move through the corridor. This could reduce the number of individual stops for passport scanning and fingerprint collection. Immigration officers would monitor the process and question passengers flagged for additional checks, according to Maritime Gateway.

International cruise passengers currently provide fingerprints at immigration counters when entering India. Sometimes, immigration staff board ships and collect fingerprints during the voyage.

Indian Ports Association Managing Director Vikas Narwal highlighted difficulties with these arrangements. Processing passengers on board may require rooms reserved for immigration work. This reduces the accommodation cruise operators can offer for sale.

A corridor could help when many passengers leave a ship together. More predictable clearance could also help operators arrange transport and shore visits. However, any reduction in processing time must be established through the pilot.

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The association intends to fund the project from its own budget. It is considering an expression of interest or tender to choose technology partners. According to Narwal, a competitive process would support fair and transparent selection.

During FY2025-26, Indian ports handled 212 cruise vessel calls and around 4,63,000 passengers. These included domestic and international travellers. Foreign cruise activity accounted for 46 vessel calls and 48,514 passengers, according to Maritime Gateway.

Cochin Port has two dedicated cruise terminals, Samudrika and Sagarika. Both offer customs and immigration clearance within a single passenger processing centre. A cruise cell operates round the clock to coordinate vessel requirements.

No further details Several details remain unannounced, including costs, passenger enrolment, and the required equipment. Procedures for passengers needing further checks also remain unclear. The system’s success would depend on coordination between automatic checks and immigration officers.

The proposal supports simpler customs and immigration procedures for cruises under the Cruise Bharat Mission. Launched in September 2024, the mission aims to reach one million sea cruise passengers by 2029. Its wider plans include international cruise terminals, river cruise facilities and marinas.

This infrastructure offers a base for testing the proposed system alongside existing operations. Assessment could examine clearance times, queues, system availability and assistance for passengers.