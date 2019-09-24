Wave Infratech has stared handing over constructed units at its Wave City Center project in Noida’s Sector 32, very close to the Delhi border, the company said in a press release. It’s a mega residential-and-commercial project developing in the heart of the city. The first units to be delivered are high street shop condominiums.

The company expects to start delivering premium residences, branded AMORE, soon.

With occupancy certificate received for over 4,00,000 square feet, Wave City Center will cater to high street retail. The property has dedicated pedestrian friendly pathways, underground parking, open landscaped areas and sidewalk cafes.

The developer claims that the project has around 90% space efficiency, to give customers clutter-free shopping experience and retailers more covered (usable) area. Unit owners will have to pay common area maintenance charges of around ₹10 per sq. ft., lower than the usual and thus reducing the burden on the retailer.

Wafe Infratech was founded by late Ponty Chadha, who was killed by his brother in 2012 in a shootout at the family’s farmhouse near Delhi. The group has interests in real estate, liquor and retail.