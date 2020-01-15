New Delhi: Real Estate firm Wave Infratech will soon offer more units for possession and registration at its Wave City project in Ghaziabad near Dasna, adjoining NH-24 in Uttar Pradesh. The realty-to-liquor firm has obtained completion certificates for 400 units of 2/3 BHK low-rise apartments in the township.

The completion certificate has been received for a built up area of around 4 lakh square foot. Wave City has already given offer of possession to over 3,400 customers across its product range and over 400 families are already residing there, the company said in a release.

Wave City has a blend of commercial and residential properties, offering apartments and independent floors. Built adjacent to a 7-acre central park, the apartments being handed over, called Wave Executive Floors, are stilt independent and enclosed within a gated community.

Wave City has features like GPS-enabled intra-city transport facility, central command centre, city level surveillance, street light automation, connected community through web and mobile app, etc.

NH 24 is a part of the 14-lane Delhi-Meerut Expressway, which is expected to get ready by the first half of 2020.