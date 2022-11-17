West Bengal: Gadkari inaugurates two highway projects worth 1,082 cr in Raiganj

NEW DELHI :Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated two national highway projects worth ₹1,082 crore in Raiganj, West Bengal.
The minister said that fulfilling the 60 years old demand of the people of Dalkhola (NH-34), this 5 km & 4-lane bypass built at the total cost of Rs. 120 Crore, will finally solve the traffic problem in Dalkhola town.
“The travel time from Siliguri to Kolkata will reduce by two hours due to the construction of bypass and ROB. This stretch will also improve movement along border areas of Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal," Gadkari added.
The minster said that the four-laning of Raniganj to Dalkhola stretch, built at the total cost of ₹962 crore, has improved the overall connectivity between West Medinipur till borders of Bangladesh. “This stretch will also enhance connectivity between Bengal & North Eastern Region."
Earlier in the day, the minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for three national highway projects worth ₹1,206 crore in Siliguri.
The minister said the inaugurated projects will give boost international connectivity & ROB in lieu of level crossing. “It will help to reduce accidents due to improved safety features and bring down travelling distance and time."
Gadkari also announced that a bridge on the Teesta River will soon be built at a cost of ₹1,100 crore, adding that other infrastructure projects are in the pipeline.
