Western Railway demolishes 94 structures at Mumbai's Garib Nagar to expand infra, affected families rehabilitated

Western Railway (WR) has demolished the remaining 94 structures at Garib Nagar, near Mumbai's Bandra railway station, after the rehabilitation of eligible project-affected families was completed. The demolition marks another step towards clearing railway land for infrastructure expansion and improving passenger-handling capacity at Bandra Terminus.

According to officials cited by news agency PTI, the structures were removed after the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) allotted alternative permanent accommodation to the affected families and handed over possession of their new homes.

The demolition was carried out in compliance with an order issued by the Bombay High Court on October 23.

Also Read | How paying employees to quit could help firms retain committed workers?

Demolition follows May eviction drive In May 2026, railway authorities had launched a major demolition drive in Garib Nagar, removing hundreds of unauthorised structures built on railway land.

However, 94 structures were allowed to remain temporarily to facilitate the rehabilitation of eligible project-affected persons (PAPs). The authorities had retained these structures until alternative accommodation arrangements were completed.

With the MMRDA completing the allotment process and handing over possession of permanent housing to the eligible families, Western Railway proceeded with the demolition of the remaining structures on Friday.

The latest action effectively clears the remaining identified structures from the area, paving the way for railway infrastructure development.

Bombay High Court directed residents to vacate The demolition was undertaken following directions issued by the Bombay High Court on October 23.

While disposing of the petition concerning the structures, the court directed eligible project-affected persons to vacate the premises within one week. It further instructed the railway authorities to carry out the demolition within 48 hours after the occupants vacated the structures.

The authorities subsequently completed the rehabilitation process through the allotment of alternative permanent accommodation and proceeded with the clearance operation.

The demolition is expected to facilitate the planned infrastructure augmentation at Bandra Terminus, one of Mumbai's important railway terminals.

Bandra Terminus to get additional platform and upgraded facilities Western Railway has outlined several infrastructure projects aimed at expanding the capacity of Bandra Terminus and improving its operational efficiency.

The proposed development includes the construction of an integrated railway complex on the eastern side of the terminus. The project also envisages an additional railway platform, designated as Platform 8, to accommodate more train operations and improve passenger movement.

Other planned works include the expansion of stabling facilities, which are used for parking trains between services, and the modernisation of train maintenance infrastructure.

These upgrades are expected to strengthen the station's capacity to handle railway operations and support future requirements arising from increasing passenger demand.