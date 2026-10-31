Western Railway demolishes 94 structures at Mumbai's Garib Nagar to expand infra, affected families rehabilitated

Western Railway (WR) has demolished the remaining 94 structures at Garib Nagar, near Mumbai's Bandra railway station, after the rehabilitation of eligible project-affected families was completed. The demolition marks another step towards clearing railway land for infrastructure expansion and improving passenger-handling capacity at Bandra Terminus.
According to officials cited by news agency PTI, the structures were removed after the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) allotted alternative permanent accommodation to the affected families and handed over possession of their new homes.
The demolition was carried out in compliance with an order issued by the Bombay High Court on October 23.
In May 2026, railway authorities had launched a major demolition drive in Garib Nagar, removing hundreds of unauthorised structures built on railway land.
However, 94 structures were allowed to remain temporarily to facilitate the rehabilitation of eligible project-affected persons (PAPs). The authorities had retained these structures until alternative accommodation arrangements were completed.
With the MMRDA completing the allotment process and handing over possession of permanent housing to the eligible families, Western Railway proceeded with the demolition of the remaining structures on Friday.
The latest action effectively clears the remaining identified structures from the area, paving the way for railway infrastructure development.
The demolition was undertaken following directions issued by the Bombay High Court on October 23.
While disposing of the petition concerning the structures, the court directed eligible project-affected persons to vacate the premises within one week. It further instructed the railway authorities to carry out the demolition within 48 hours after the occupants vacated the structures.
The authorities subsequently completed the rehabilitation process through the allotment of alternative permanent accommodation and proceeded with the clearance operation.
The demolition is expected to facilitate the planned infrastructure augmentation at Bandra Terminus, one of Mumbai's important railway terminals.
Western Railway has outlined several infrastructure projects aimed at expanding the capacity of Bandra Terminus and improving its operational efficiency.
The proposed development includes the construction of an integrated railway complex on the eastern side of the terminus. The project also envisages an additional railway platform, designated as Platform 8, to accommodate more train operations and improve passenger movement.
Other planned works include the expansion of stabling facilities, which are used for parking trains between services, and the modernisation of train maintenance infrastructure.
These upgrades are expected to strengthen the station's capacity to handle railway operations and support future requirements arising from increasing passenger demand.
According to Western Railway, clearing the remaining structures at Garib Nagar will help create the necessary space for infrastructure augmentation at Bandra Terminus.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.