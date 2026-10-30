Who is MP Kota Srinivas Poojary? Why he urged Maharashtra CM Fadnavis to back Konkan Railway merger with Indian Railways

Kota Srinivas Poojary, the BJP MP from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to relinquish the state’s stake in Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. (KRCL), a move that could pave the way for its merger with Indian Railways and unlock funds for long-awaited infrastructure upgrades.

The proposal centres on a critical challenge facing the Konkan Railway network: its single-track infrastructure is struggling to accommodate growing passenger and freight traffic along India's western coast.

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During a meeting with Fadnavis at the Maharashtra Secretariat in Mumbai, Poojary outlined the need for the state government to transfer its shareholding in KRCL to Indian Railways. He said the move would help facilitate the merger of the corporation with the national railway network.

Who Is Kota MP Srinivas Poojary? Kota Srinivasa Poojary is a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician from Karnataka and the Lok Sabha MP representing the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency.

Born on January 1, 1960, in Kota village in Udupi district, he began his political career in local governance, serving in the Kota Gram Panchayat in 1993 before moving on to the Taluk and Zilla Panchayats.

Poojary entered the Karnataka Legislative Council in 2009 and subsequently held several important positions in state politics. He served as a minister in the BJP-led Karnataka government in 2012, handling portfolios including Muzrai, Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport.

He was also Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council from 2018 to 2019 and Leader of the House from 2019 to 2023.

After the BJP appointed him Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council in December 2023, Poojary contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru. He won the seat, becoming a member of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Why Does Poojary Want Konkan Railway to Merge With Indian Railways? Established under the leadership of former Union Railway Minister George Fernandes, Konkan Railway was conceived to connect communities along India's western coastline. Its approximately 750-km route runs from Roha in Maharashtra to Thokur in Karnataka, passing through challenging geographical terrain.

However, the network's single-track configuration has become a major constraint as demand for passenger services and freight transportation has increased.

Poojary argued that doubling the railway line was essential to accommodate additional trains, improve operational capacity and support economic growth across the Konkan region.

He estimated that approximately ₹40,000 crore would be required for track doubling and other infrastructure improvements across the KRCL network. The corporation, however, lacks the financial capacity to undertake an investment of that scale independently.

A merger with Indian Railways could provide access to the larger financial and institutional resources needed to execute the proposed upgrades.

Maharashtra's Stake in Konkan Railway Merger: What Happens Next? Kerala and Goa have already expressed their willingness to give up their shares in Konkan Railway, Poojary said. Karnataka has also indicated its support for the proposed merger, with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assuring cooperation towards railway development in the state.

Maharashtra's approval is now an important part of the process. Poojary told Fadnavis that the state's decision to give up its stake would bring the proposed merger closer to reality and help pave the way for much-needed investment in the railway network.