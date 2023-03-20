Why an affordable home is a pipe dream

The couple, who live on rent in Kasba, a busy suburb in south Kolkata, started house hunting with a ₹50-55 lakh budget in mind. By November, after visiting over a dozen new projects, they upped it to ₹60-65 lakh when nothing fit their budget. The ones they liked were too pricey or were in far-flung suburbs. Next, they adjusted their expectations to buying a resale property. On a recent house hunting weekend, they liked an apartment with a price tag of ₹70 lakh. They asked the owner for a day’s time to confirm but by the next afternoon, it was sold to another buyer.