Why are SpiceJet flights being cancelled across India? Financial crisis, airport dues and crew shortages explained

SpiceJet is facing mounting operational challenges, with frequent flight cancellations and delays across the country reportedly linked to its worsening financial condition, unpaid airport dues and a shortage of crew members.
According to a report by The New Indian Express, airport authorities have restricted the financially distressed airline's operations over its inability to pay mandatory charges for using airport facilities and services.
The airline has been operating under a 'Cash and Carry' arrangement for airport charges, which requires it to clear payments before availing of services. The Civil Aviation Ministry had permitted this arrangement for SpiceJet for an extended period because of its financial difficulties, The New Indian Express reported, citing an airport source.
Airport charges cover various services provided to aircraft, including Route Navigation Charges and Terminal Navigation Landing Charges.
A senior Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said these charges depend on factors such as the aircraft's weight and the distance travelled.
The airline has reportedly struggled to clear these mandatory payments, creating difficulties in maintaining regular flight operations.
According to the report, SpiceJet has also been unable to pay the Passenger Service Fee (PSF), which is collected from passengers to fund airport facilities and services, including drinking water, toilets and security arrangements involving deployed personnel.
The payment difficulties have added to the airline's operational challenges at major airports.
Apart from financial liabilities to airport authorities, delayed salary payments have reportedly contributed to a shortage of employees.
The airline has not paid salaries to its employees for nearly four months, according to The New Indian Express. The situation has reportedly resulted in high employee attrition, while a shortage of crew members has further affected flight operations.
On September 19, four SpiceJet flights scheduled to depart from Delhi airport could not take off after employees reportedly refused to report for duty over non-payment of their dues.
The shortage of operational staff has made it increasingly difficult for the airline to maintain its scheduled services, resulting in cancellations and delays.
The airline's limited operational fleet has further compounded its difficulties.
According to the media report, only 12 of SpiceJet's 60 aircraft were operational as of Wednesday.
The frequent cancellation of SpiceJet flights has also raised concerns among tourism stakeholders, particularly in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) approached Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Tuesday, seeking government intervention over repeated cancellations of SpiceJet flights to Sri Vijayapuram airport, formerly known as Port Blair.
In a letter to the minister, the association said the disruptions were affecting tourism in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where air connectivity plays a crucial role in bringing visitors to the archipelago.
SpiceJet's Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on November 18 to consider and approve a proposal to raise fresh capital, the airline said in a regulatory filing.
The development comes as the budget carrier continues to face significant financial and operational challenges, which have led to a reduction in its flight operations.
"Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, inter-alia, to consider and approve the proposal for raising of fresh capital," the airline said.
The fresh capital could be raised "by way of issuance of equity shares, preference shares, debt securities and/or other permissible instruments, through preferential issue, qualified institutions placement or any other mode," it said.
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