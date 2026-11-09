Why Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express is likely to delay 13 trains and affect 15,000 passengers

The proposed Yeshwantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express, connecting Bengaluru with Goa, could significantly affect railway operations along the Western Ghats, with 13 existing trains likely to face timetable changes to accommodate the new service.

The upcoming semi-high-speed train is expected to receive operational priority on the challenging 55-km Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road section. However, the proposed changes could inconvenience nearly 15,000 regular passengers travelling along the corridor, according to a Times of India report.

The Vande Bharat service is expected to carry approximately 1,100 passengers. The revised scheduling arrangements could affect passenger movement on several existing trains, the ToI report cited a railway official as saying.

Gomteshwara Express passengers may face major changes The 16576 Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur Gomteshwara Express, a popular service connecting Mangaluru with Bengaluru, is among the trains likely to witness a significant change in its schedule.

The train currently reaches Yeshwantpur at 4.30 PM. Under the proposed timetable, it will depart from Mangaluru at 11.40 AM and arrive in Bengaluru at 10.15 PM.

The revised schedule could inconvenience passengers who rely on the service to reach Bengaluru by late afternoon.

The train also operates a Vistadome coach, offering panoramic views of the Western Ghats. Changes in its timings could affect travellers who prefer daytime journeys to enjoy the scenic Route.

Karwar-Yeshwantpur and Hassan trains also affected The 16516 Karwar-Yeshwantpur Express is also expected to experience a change in its arrival schedule. The train currently reaches Bengaluru at 8.50 PM, but its arrival could be pushed back to 10.15 PM.

Meanwhile, the 22679 Yeshwantpur-Hassan Superfast Express is expected to operate at an average speed of less than 55 kmph in both directions, potentially increasing travel time.

Several other trains operating along the corridor may face en-route regulation and delays ranging between 10 and 25 minutes to accommodate the new Vande Bharat service.

Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat: Route and stoppages The Yeshwantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will operate under train numbers 26655 and 26656.

The service will cover 12 intermediate stations: Shravanabelagola, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabaka Puttur, Mangaluru Junction, Udupi, Kundapura, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Murdeshwar, Gokarna Road and Karwar.

The route will pass through the Western Ghats, including the scenic Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road section.

Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat: Timings and operating days According to the reported schedule, train 26655 will depart Yeshwantpur at 7.35 AM and reach Madgaon at 8.55 PM. It will operate six days a week, except on Wednesdays.

On the return journey, train 26656 will leave Madgaon at 8.20 AM and arrive at Yeshwantpur at 9.15 PM. This service will not operate on Thursdays.

Based on these timings, the onward journey will take approximately 13 hours and 20 minutes, while the return journey will take 12 hours and 55 minutes.

Why is Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat relatively slow? Covering approximately 670 km, the service will be among the slower and longer-distance trains in the Vande Bharat network.

Its average speed is expected to remain below 55 kmph, partly because of safety-related speed restrictions along the challenging Western Ghats terrain.

Indian Railways generally classifies trains with an average speed of 55 kmph or above as Superfast Express services. Consequently, the proposed Vande Bharat's operating speed will be comparable to several conventional Mail and Express trains.