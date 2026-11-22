A research paper authored by a senior engineer at the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has highlighted how neglect of relatively small bridge components, including bearings, expansion joints and drainage systems, is contributing to the early deterioration of highway bridges that are designed to have a 100-year lifespan, reported The Tribune.

Presenting his findings at the recently held annual session of the Indian Roads Congress in Hyderabad, Dr Narwal noted that these components frequently receive inadequate attention during both the construction and maintenance stages.

Who is Dr Narwal? What does research paper say? Dr Narwal currently serves as Project Director-cum-Deputy General Manager (Technical) at the NHAI's Project Implementation Unit in Amritsar. Before this, he worked in Hisar district with the Haryana State Road Development Corporation, which operates under the Public Works Department (PWD).

At the Indian Roads Congress session, he presented a research paper titled “Early Age Deterioration of Highway Bridges Due to Bearings and Expansion Joints Malfunction: Root Causes, Dynamic Response and a Preventive Framework”. His research explores the factors behind the premature deterioration of newly built highway bridges, which begin developing defects well before reaching their intended service life.

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This oversight can leave bridges needing repairs and rehabilitation within just five to 10 years of becoming operational. According to the study, the deterioration is often linked to these supporting elements rather than the bridges' primary structural components.

Drawing on field assessments of functioning highway bridges, the research has also appeared in the Journal of Indian Road Congress. It points to incorrect installation, misalignment, insufficient seating and inadequate upkeep of bearings and expansion joints as key factors contributing to early structural deterioration.

“These components may account for only a small fraction of a bridge's overall construction cost, but they play a critical role in transferring loads and accommodating the movement of the structure,” he stated in the paper, the report noted.

Dr Narwal's research highlights that defective bearings, whether locked, incorrectly aligned or poorly positioned, can interfere with the proper distribution of loads from the bridge deck to its supporting framework. This can create excessive stress on the structure, potentially causing cracks in girders, pedestals and other components.

“Similarly, leaking expansion joints allow water, chlorides and debris to reach the bearings and substructure, accelerating corrosion and concrete deterioration. Missing or inadequate drainage arrangements further aggravate the problem,” the study states.

Drawing on multiple field investigations and case studies, Dr Narwal found that a majority of the defects identified during inspections could be traced back to the construction phase. He observed that many of these problems could have been avoided through adherence to approved designs, technical specifications and manufacturers' guidelines for installation.

What measures can prevent early deterioration of highway bridges? Dr Narwal has outlined a set of preventive measures to identify and rectify construction-related defects before bridges are opened for public use. His proposed framework calls for compulsory installation checklists, designated inspection stages during construction, a Bridge Completion and Commissioning Certificate and an initial assessment of the bridge's condition.

The research also suggests a phased inspection programme for newly operational bridges, with checks scheduled one, three, six, 12 and 24 months after commissioning. The aim is to identify early signs of damage and address them before they develop into major structural problems.

“Preventing defects at the construction stage is far more economical than undertaking expensive repairs after a bridge becomes operational,” the paper states.